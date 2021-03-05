Occupational Medicine in Aviation. Flying Personnel (Cockpit & Cabin)
5th Edition
This brochure is aimed at company management and occupational physicians and is intended to support them in the implementation of their respective duties and tasks arising from national occupational safety and health regulations, accident prevention regulations, and other standards or regulations.
Materialnummer: 670-300-350
Stand: 05/2025
Preis für Mitglieder:
0.00 Euro
Preis für Nicht-Mitglieder:
Euro
Preisangaben verstehen sich zzgl. gesetzl. MwSt. und Versandkosten.
Download:
Dieses Medium steht zum Herunterladen bereit.
Artikelaktionen